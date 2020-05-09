Catherine 'Sweetie' Parker -- Holly Hill

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HOLLY HILL -- Catherine "Sweetie" Parker, 83, entered into eternal life on Thursday, May 7, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 10, at Holly Hill Cemetery with Pastor Shaun Daley.

Sweetie was born on April 10, 1937, to the late John Martin and Thelma Hilton Griffith.

In addition to her parents, Sweetie was predeceased by her husband, Henry Parker. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Holly Hill for many years. Sweetie loved her Lord, her family, her friends, gardening and taco Tuesday.

Survivors include her son, Karl (Angel) Parker; her daughter, Lynn (Mark) Behr; grandchildren, Nick Parker, Kristine (Joshua) Richards, Kaleb Parker, Hank Parker, Kimberly Parker, Chris (Connolly) Behr and Holly Behr; two great-grandchildren, Lincoln Richards and Kennedy Richards; sisters, Elinor (Artie) Knight and Ann Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Holly Hill, P.O. Box 235, Holly Hill, SC 29059, or MSA Hospice 110 Express Lane, Orangeburg, SC 29118, www.MedicalServicesofAmerica.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Avinger Funeral Home, www.avingerfh.com.

