Catherine Mims “Mimsy” DeMars Barfoot -- Anderson

ANDERSON – Catherine Mims “Mimsy” DeMars Barfoot, 50, wife of Steve Barfoot, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022.

Born in Orangeburg, she was a daughter of John Waring and Alice Sue Mims DeMars of Chapin. Mimsy was a graduate of Clemson University, a member of Concord Baptist Church, and the Director of Special Events and Administrative Assistant to the Office of Development at Anderson University.

In addition to her husband and parents, she is survived by her sister, Kristi Waring DeMars Martyn (Jeff) of Holly Springs, North Carolina, and nephews, John Carter McLauchlin and Ryan Andrew Martyn.

A visitation will be held Saturday, Aug. 13, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Rainey House of Anderson University, 402 Boulevard, Anderson, SC 2921.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Oct. 1, in St. Matthews.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorials be made to the Anderson University Office of Development, 402 Boulevard, Anderson, SC 29621.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer,