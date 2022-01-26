 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Catherine Middleton -- Orangeburg

Catherine Middleton

ORANGEBURG – A graveside service for Catherine Middleton, 99, of 940 Riverside Drive, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Belleville Memorial Gardens. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

She died Jan. 23 at Regional Medical Center.

Viewing will be held: Wednesday, Jan. 26, from noon to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will not be receiving guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

