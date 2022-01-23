Catherine McKnight -- Swansea

SWANSEA -- Catherine McKnight, 65, of 212 Roach Ave., Swansea, transitioned to her heavenly home on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at her home.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24, at Southland Cemetery, West Columbia.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, at Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Swansea.

Family will receive friends at the residence.

Please adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines when visiting.

Online condolences can be forwarded to www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.