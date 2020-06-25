Catherine Mack -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Catherine Mack -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Catherine Ann Mack of Orangeburg passed away on May 28, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 26, at Belleville Memorial Gardens. The life of Dennis Murray will also be celebrated. The Rev. Dr. Ephriam D. Stephens, eulogist.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Stephens-Maree-Tracy Funeral Home of Walterboro, 843-549-5933.

To plant a tree in memory of Catherine Mack as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News