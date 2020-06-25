Catherine Mack -- Orangeburg

Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

ORANGEBURG -- Catherine Ann Mack of Orangeburg passed away on May 28, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 26, at Belleville Memorial Gardens. The life of Dennis Murray will also be celebrated. The Rev. Dr. Ephriam D. Stephens, eulogist.