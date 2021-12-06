Catherine Lunsford Catchings -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Catherine Lunsford Catchings entered Glory on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family.

Catherine was born in Asheville, North Carolina, on Oct. 30, 1937, to the late Vantus and Edna Burleson. She married Paul Nelson Lunsford in 1951. They were married for 49 years at the time of his death in 2000. In 2002, she married William “Bill” Catchings. They were married for 12 years until his death in 2014.

Catherine was a faithful member of Bowman First Baptist Church, where she served as Church Hostess for over 30 years. She was the most beautiful woman and kindest soul we ever knew. She was loved and cherished by everyone who knew her. She loved spending time with her family, decorating her home and cooking.

In addition to her late husbands, Catherine was predeceased by sons, Steven, David Alan and Tony; granddaughter, Candi Harley; great-grandson, Donovan; brothers, George and David; sister, Bonnie.

Catherine is survived by three daughters, Kathy West (Don), Cindy Williams, Andy Devchand (Nayesh); son, Doug Lunsford (Cindy); three stepdaughters, Connie Huffstetler (Larry), Debbie Hahn (Carl), Patti Younger (Lawson); stepson, Stan Catchings (Tina); brother, Paul Burleson (Beulah); sisters, Elsie, Martha and Betty.

Catherine was affectionately known as “Nanny”, “Mamoo”or “Aunt Kitten” to 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren; seven step grandchildren; eight step great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7,2021, at Bowman First Baptist Church. Visitation begins at 2 p.m., followed by the Celebration of Life Service at 3 p.m. Burial will follow at Bowman Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bowman First Baptist Church Kitchen Fund at 6605 Charleston Highway, Bowman, SC 29018.

Friends may call the residence of Kathy and Don West in Bowman.

