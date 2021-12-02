Catherine 'Katie’ Turner -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Catherine “Katie” Turner, 82, of Orangeburg, passed away Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at the Agape House of Lexington.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at St. George Baptist Church, 2590 Shillings Bridge Road, Orangeburg. Burial will follow in the St. George Baptist Church cemetery. The Rev. Steve Dees will be officiating.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at St. George Baptist Church prior to the funeral service.

Pallbearers will be Larry Dyches, Danny Dyches, Richard Turner, Kerry Neese, Clyde Whisenhunt and Ray Jameson.

Mrs. Turner was born May 26, 1939, in Denmark. She was the daughter of the late Lonnie H. Harrison Jr. and the late Leona Bessinger Harrison. She was a graduate of Orangeburg High School and Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College in 1981 with a practical nursing degree and in 1991 with a registered nursing degree. Mrs. Turner was a member of St. George Baptist Church and the Ladies Sunday School Class. She was predeceased by her husband, James “Jimmy” D. Turner Sr., and a granddaughter, Allyn Turner.

Survivors include her sons, James “Jay” D. Turner Jr. of Leesville and Watt “Wattie” H. Turner (Bobbie Lou) of Reevesville; granddaughters, Kaitlynn Turner James (Alex) of Leesville and Ashlynn Turner of Yokosuka, Japan; step-grandchildren, Lillian Taylor Dukes and Robert Dukes; sister, Elaine H. Neese (Jimmy) of Cope; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. George Baptist Church, 2590 Shillings Bridge Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115; or to the Agape Hospice House, 128 Library Hill Lane, Lexington, SC 29072.

