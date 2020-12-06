Catherine J. Breaker -- Santee

SANTEE -- Catherine J. Breaker, 71, of 215 Mango St., died Dec. 2, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will be in the Jenkins Cemetery, Santee.

Viewing will be held Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, from 1 to 7 p.m. Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home. The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.