Catherine Grant -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Catherine Grant, 86, of Bronx, New York, and formerly of Orangeburg, died May 4, 2022.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m  Saturday, May 14, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will be in Andrew Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery.

Viewing will be held form 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 14.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

The family will not receive guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

