Catherine Butler -- Cordova

CORDOVA -- Funeral services for Ms. Catherine Butler, 80, of 139 Daniely Drive, Cordova, will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in the Heavenly Rest Memorial Park, Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova. The Rev. John Wolfe is officiating.
Ms. Butler passed away on Monday, July 26.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 31.
Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home of Orangeburg.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.
