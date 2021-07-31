Catherine Butler -- Cordova

CORDOVA -- Funeral services for Ms. Catherine Butler, 80, of 139 Daniely Drive, Cordova, will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in the Heavenly Rest Memorial Park, Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova. The Rev. John Wolfe is officiating.