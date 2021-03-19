 Skip to main content
Caterrence Addison -- Walterboro
Caterrence Addison -- Walterboro

WALTERBORO -- Graveside services for Mr. Caterrence Addison, 48, of 311 Hill St., will be held at noon Saturday, March 20, 2021, at St. Mark United Methodist Church Cemetery, Reeveville, with the Rev. Huggins officiating.

Friends may call the residence or Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday.

Online condolences may be made at www.Stevensfh.net.

