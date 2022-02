COLUMBIA -- Mrs. Cassie Plush Thompson of Columbia transitioned to her heavenly home on Feb. 1, 2022, at Midlands Health and Rehabilitation Center in Columbia.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time, but will be announced later by J.P. Holley Funeral Home, Columbia.

Condolences may be expressed via telephone to her son, Sam Plush (Plumber) at 803-290-1380.