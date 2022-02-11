Cassie Plush Thompson -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Graveside services for Mrs. Cassie Plush Thompson of Columbia will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at New Bethany Baptist Church Fort Motte, with the Rev. Frank Parker Jr. officiating.

Public viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at J.P. Holley Funeral Home in St. Matthews. Due to COVID-19, the family is not accepting guests; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to her son, Sam Plush, at 803-290-1380, or J.P. Holley Funeral Home at 803-695-1666.