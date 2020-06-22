Cassandra Kennedy -- Bowman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BOWMAN -- Cassandra Kennedy, 50, of 595 One Oak Lane, died June 20, 2020, at Lexington Medical Center, Columbia.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

