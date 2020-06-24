Cassandra Kennedy -- Bowman
Cassandra Kennedy -- Bowman

Cassandra Kennedy

Cassandra Kennedy

BOWMAN – Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Cassandra Kennedy, 50, of 595 One Oak Lane, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park. Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

She died June 20, 2020, at Lexington Medical Center.

Viewing will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

Service information

Jun 24
Visitation
Wednesday, June 24, 2020
12:00PM-7:00PM
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Highway
Orangeburg, SC 29115
