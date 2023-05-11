SANTEE -- Funeral services for Ms. Carriel Zeigler, 85, of Santee, SC, will be held 11:00am, Friday, May 12, 2023, at Rock Hill AME Church, with interment to follow in the church cemetery.

Ms. Zeigler passed away Sunday, May 7, 2023, at MUSC, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held Thursday, May 11, 2023, from 1:00pm - 6:00pm, at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Family and friends may visit 180 Cantey Drive, Apt. 249, Santee, or call Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

