Carrie Miller Pressley -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Carrie Miller Pressley, 54, of 995 Gardenia Drive, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Cedar Grove AME Church Cemetery. The Rev. Michael D. Buckson is officiating.

Mrs. Miller passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, at Prisma Health Richland, Columbia.

The family requests that you do not visit the residence; however, condolences may expressed via telephone to her daughter and son, Ms. Jazzieca Brown and Morio Miller, at 803-662-4436, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

