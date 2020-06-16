Carrie Mae Singleton -- St. George
Carrie Mae Singleton -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- Carrie Mae Singleton, 84, of St. George, passed away on June 15, 2020, at her residence. Funeral service is incomplete at this time.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home 5901 W. Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George (843-563-4332).

