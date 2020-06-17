Carrie Mae Singleton -- St. George
Carrie Mae Singleton -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- Carrie Mae Singleton, 84, of St. George, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 18, at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday June 19, at St. Matthew Baptist Church, 6710 Johnston Ave., Reevesville, SC 29471.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George.

