Carrie M. Simpson -- Cope

COPE – Funeral services for Carrie M. Simpson, 78, of 5450 Cannon Bridge Road, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Glover's Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Emmanuel AME Church cemetery, Cope. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.
She died Feb. 11 at Prisma Health Richland.
Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, at the funeral home.
Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will not be receiving guests due to COVID-19.
Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.