Carrie Louise Johnson -- Denmark

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DENMARK -- Carrie Louise Johnson of Denmark died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston.

Graveside services are scheduled for Friday, May 22, at Honey Ford Baptist Church Cemetery in Denmark.

Mrs. Johnson was the widow of Mr. Saint Joseph Johnson and the daughter of the late Timothy and Magleen Hartwell.

Viewing is scheduled from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, May 21, at Wright's Funeral Home Chapel in Denmark. Please adhere to "social distancing" practices with a limit on the number of persons at any given time consistent with COVID-19 precautions

To plant a tree in memory of Carrie Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.