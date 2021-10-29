Carrie Lee Woods -- Blackville

BLACKVILLE -- Carrie Lee Woods, 68, of 779 Healing Springs Road, passed away Oct. 25, 2021.

Graveside services will be held at noon Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Hope Memorial Park Cemetery, Barnwell.

Graveside services will be livestreamed and may be viewed by visiting the funeral home's website at www.dashsfh.com.

Viewing for the public will be held from 12 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Friends may visit the residence of her sister, Mary Felder, 604 Baker St. North, Blackville, and at the funeral home.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.