Carrie Lee Valentine -- Bamberg
Carrie Lee Valentine

BAMBERG -- Carrie Lee Valentine, 83, of 106 Bibleway Road, died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at her residence.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, in the Orange Grove UNMC Cemetery, Bamberg.

Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services. The family has asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed, and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.

