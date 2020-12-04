 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carrie Lee Sanders -- Reevesville
0 comments

Carrie Lee Sanders -- Reevesville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

REEVESVILLE -- Carrie Lee Sanders, 71, of Reevesville, died on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Colleton Medical Center.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Evans Cemetery, Maplebranch Road, Reevesville.

Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC 29477 (843-563-4332) is in charge of arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News