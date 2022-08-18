Carrie Lavern ‘Ting’ McAlhany -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Carrie Lavern “Ting” McAlhany, 91, of the Jamison community in Orangeburg, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 727 Waterspring Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Justin Eshelman will be officiating. Burial will follow in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Jeremy Owens, Joseph Stanfield, Tim Stanfield, Robert Dannelly, Al Dannelly, Logan Watson and Thomas Chavis.

Mrs. Carrie was born Oct. 18, 1930, in Cameron. She was the daughter of the late Lewis A. Kemmerlin and the late Ruby L. Thompson Kemmerlin. She was a former member of Garden City Baptist Church and a current member of Mount Carmel Baptist Church. Mrs. Carrie retired from KOYO in Orangeburg. She enjoyed cooking, sewing and gardening, but her passion was her family. She loved being a “Grandma” and “Nana.” She was a very involved mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Furman McAlhany; son Furman Roy “Weebody” Stanfield; grandson John “Bubba” Stanfield; sisters Fannie “Chick” Amaker, Thelma “Coot” Horger, Birdie Lucille Kemmerlin; and brothers Lewis“Bubba” Kemmerlin Jr., Chubby “Chub” Kemmerlin, Ashby “Son” Kemmerlin and Samuel "Sambo" Kemmerlin.

Survivors include her son, J. Lavern Stanfield (Norma); two grandchildren, Timothy Stanfield Sr. (Kelly Hutson), Dianna Buchwalter (Chad); five great-grandchildren, Timothy Stanfield Jr., Christine Nicole Stanfield, Joseph Roy Stanfield, Michael Jeremy Owens and Ava Grace Owens; great-great-grandchildren Abbygale Christine Furtick, Walker Ryan Randall and Coy Blaze Brown; sister Ruby “Sis” Dannelly; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

