Carrie L. Haynes -- Oranegburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Carrie L. Haynes, 91, of 848 Newman St., Orangeburg, will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at New Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 1785 Amelia St., Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. Pastor Todd A. Brown is officiating.

Ms. Haynes will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.

Ms. Haynes passed away Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, from 1 to 6 p.m.

Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

