Carrie L. Dantzler -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Carrie L. Dantzler, 33, Orangeburg, passed away Jan. 21, 2021.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, at the funeral home, and the service will be held at noon Friday, Feb. 5, at Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 W. Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George. Burial will held in the Prospect United Methodist Church cemetery, 845 Prospect St. Rowesville.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home of St. George.

