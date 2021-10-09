Carrie Jones -- North

NORTH -- The graveside service for Ms. Carrie Jones, 80, of North will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Maloney Baptist Church Cemetery in North.

Ms. Jones passed away Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at her residence.

The viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit the residence and also call the funeral home.