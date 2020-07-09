Carrie Govan -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Carrie Govan, 87, of 528 Eastwood Circle, died July 6, 2020, at Pruitt Health of Bamberg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence and the funeral home. The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

