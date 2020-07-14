Carrie Govan -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Carrie Govan -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG – Graveside services for Mrs. Carrie Govan , 87, of 528 Eastwood Circle, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, in Suunyside Cemetery. Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Mrs. Govan died July 6 at Pruitt Health of Bamberg.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Carrie Govan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News