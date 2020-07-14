Carrie Govan -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG – Graveside services for Mrs. Carrie Govan , 87, of 528 Eastwood Circle, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, in Suunyside Cemetery. Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Mrs. Govan died July 6 at Pruitt Health of Bamberg.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Carrie Govan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.