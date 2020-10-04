 Skip to main content
Carrie Belle Tobin-Irick -- Orangeburg
Carrie Belle Tobin-Irick -- Orangeburg

Carrie Belle Tobin-Irick

ORANGEBURG -- Carrie Belle Tobin-Irick, 79, of 3051 White Side Road, Macon, Georgia, died Sept. 26, 2020.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Andrew Chapel Church Cemetery.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will not be accepting guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com

