DENMARK -- Mrs. Carrie Bell Priester, 88, of 110 Easterling Court, Denmark, passed on Thursday Sept. 22, 2022, at her residence.

There will be walk-thru visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at Wright's Funeral Home. Funeral services for Mrs. Priester will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Denmark.