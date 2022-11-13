Carrie Ann Carter -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Carrie Ann Carter, 62, of 2410 Beech Drive, passed Oct. 27, 2022.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at St. Paul Baptist Church, with the Rev. Dr. Charcey Priester, pastor, officiating.

Burial will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Ms. Carter will lie in repose one hour prior to the service at the church.

Public visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Following COVID-19 guidelines, the family will be accepting limited visitors at the residence. Mask required. Friends may also call the funeral home.

