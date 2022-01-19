Carolyn T. Harris -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Carolyn T. Harris, 72, of 1123 Goff Ave., Orangeburg, passed away on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

The family will receive friends at the home of her sister, Alice Thomas, 279 Maxie St., Orangeburg, or by phone at 803-290-0931.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and wear a mask.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.