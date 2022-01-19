 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Carolyn T. Harris -- Orangeburg

  • 0

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Carolyn T. Harris, 72, of 1123 Goff Ave., Orangeburg, passed away on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

The family will receive friends at the home of her sister, Alice Thomas, 279 Maxie St., Orangeburg, or by phone at 803-290-0931.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and wear a mask.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Wyoming town picked for nuclear energy reboot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News