Carolyn T. Harris -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Carolyn T. Harris, 72, of 1123 Goff Ave., Orangeburg, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park, Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova. The Rev. Stanley Rivers is officiating.

Ms. Harris passed away on Monday, Jan. 17, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23.

The family will receive friends at the home of her sister, Alice Thomas, 279 Maxie St., Orangeburg, SC or by phone 803-290-0931.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and wear a mask.

