 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Carolyn Richardson Wright -- Orangeburg

  • 0
Carolyn Richardson Wright

ORANGEBURG -- Carolyn Richardson Wright, 62, of 231 Oakridge Drive, died March 5, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 14, at Andrew Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 13.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Turkish capital buried in heavy snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News