Carolyn Richardson Wright -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Carolyn Richardson Wright, 62, of 231 Oakridge Drive, died March 5, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 14, at Andrew Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 13.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com