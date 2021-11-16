Carolyn Redmond Richardson -- Orangeburg

Carolyn Redmond Richardson, 83, of Orangeburg, passed away Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m.Wednesday, Nov. 17,in Live Oak Memorial Gardens, 3093 Ashley River Road, Charleston, with the Rev. Marie Ray officiating.
Mrs. Richardson was born in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Robert Preston Redmond and the late Sadie Bernice Culbreth Redmond. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, James Preston Richardson Jr. Mrs. Richardson was a member of St. John United Methodist Church, past president of the Breakfast Optimist Auxiliary Club in Charleston, president of the Edisto Shrine Club Women's Auxiliary, co-owner of Richardson's Exxon, Honda of Orangeburg and Handyman Storage and owner of Richardson Insurance Agency.
Survivors include her husband, James Preston Richardson Jr.; a son, James “Jimmy” Richardson (Becky) of Lexington; a daughter, Lisa Watford (Woody) of Orangeburg; brothers, Rusty Redmond (Dot) of Leesville and Pete Redmond of Columbia; sisters, Juanita Lee (Mark) of Lexington and Teresa Lang (Michael) of Irmo; grandchildren, Woodrow “Trey” Watford III (Calli), Tatum Watford, Ross Richardson and Kara Richardson; and great-grandchildren, Raelynn Richardson and K.J. Richardson. Mrs. Richardson was predeceased by a brother, Robert Redmond.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL. 60601.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com.
Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home is assisting the family.
