Carolyn M Wright -- Orangeburg

Carolyn M Wright

ORANGEBURG -- The funeral service for Mrs. Carolyn M. Wright, 63, of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at St. Peter AME Church in North. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

She passed away on Thursday, Oct. 27.

Mrs. Wright will be placed in the church prior to the service for viewing. The viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily. All visitors are required to wear a mask and follow all other COVID-19 precautions.Friends may also contact the funeral home.

