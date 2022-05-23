Carolyn Lynn Hanks -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Carolyn Lynn Hanks, 71, of Orangeburg, will be held 1 o'clock p.m. Monday, May 23, 2022, at Colston Branch Baptist Church, Bamberg, with the Reverends Eileen Gunnells and Tommy Garrick officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Orangeburg.

The family will receive friends on Sunday May 22, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Colston Branch Baptist Church Sanctuary.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorials be made to Colston Branch Baptist Church, 655 Sunday School Road, Bamberg, SC 29003 or to Dolorosa Worship Center, 365 Old Charleston Road, Pelion, SC 29123.

Mrs. Hanks passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

Born in Suffolk, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Rev. Raymond Adair Lynn and Faye Hemp Lynn and was married to the Rev. Kenneth Marion Hanks. Carolyn had a big heart and was a loving wife, mother and granny. She attended Colston Branch Baptist Church and Dolorosa Worship Center, where both of her sons pastor and she enjoyed singing and playing the piano in church for years. She enjoyed crafts, cooking and baking for her grandchildren and family.

Survivors include her loving husband of 51 years, the Rev. Kenneth Hanks of the home; her two sons, the Rev. Kenneth "Keith” (Susan) Hanks of Sumter, and their children, Bruce (Whitney) Burchett, John (Leiah) Burchett, Kirkland Hanks and Jeremy Hanks; the Rev. Shawn (Missy) Hanks of Bamberg and their children, Shane Hanks (Neeley Hackney) and Skylar Hanks; three great-grandchildren, Marilyn, Easton and Landon; a sister, Joyce (Gerald) Lynn of Sarasota, Florida; a brother, Jimmy (Peggy) Lynn of Jacksonville, Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Nancy Wilson and Barbara Smith and brothers, John, Buck, Frankie and Billy Lynn.

Folk Funeral Home, Denmark, is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our on-line registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.