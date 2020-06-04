Carolyn Kelly Rice
NORWOOD, N.J. -- Ms. Carolyn K. Rice was born on Aug. 27, 1935, to the union of Robert and Pecola Pelzer Kelly in Bowman, where she inherited good Christian loving work ethics. She was educated in the Orangeburg County school district. She quickly mastered first aid, home economics and secured domestic work at a very young age. She also worked as a dry-cleaner presser to help support family needs.
Carolyn graduated from high school in Bowman and migrated to Jersey City, New Jersey, to further her education while gainfully employed for many years as a head chef at the New York Giants and Jets and Nets Meadowland Sports complex in East Rutherford, New Jersey, while concurrently working with teachers and children in the Jersey City school district.
She retired with honor, love and respect from both employers, staff, students and athletes. Carolyn never stopped family support through the end. She made sure every sibling had clothes and a place to stay until they finished high school. A couple of them finished college and worked professionally.
Carolyn was a faithful member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Jersey City. “The Lord is my Shepherd; I shall not want” was her favorite Bible verse (Psalms).
Carolyn married the late Mr. Charles Rice Sr. in the late 1950s. There was one child born from that union, the late Charles Rice Jr. Both preceded her in death, as well as her parents and five siblings: Nathaniel Kelly, Aubrey Kelly, Rogers Kelly, Mary K. Fogle and Robert Schuler.
Carolyn expired on April 23, 2020, at the Buckingham healthcare communities, 100 McClellan St., Norwood, New Jersey. She left to cherish her memories a brother, Elle B., and sister-in-law, Linda Kelly, of Englewood, New Jersey; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
On June 3, Carolyn was laid to rest beside her only son, Charles Rice Jr., at the Rosedale and Rosehill Cemetery, 792 Route 1 & 9 North Linden, NJ 07036, by Watson Mortuary Services Inc. of Jersey City.
Courtesy of Elle B. Kelly, Englewood, New Jersey
