Carolyn K. Rice -- Englewood, N.J.
Carolyn K. Rice -- Englewood, N.J.

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. -- Ms. Carolyn K. Rice, 84, died April 24, 2020, after an extended illness in Norwood, New Jersey.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

