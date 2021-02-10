Carolyn Jeffcoat Davis -- Orangeburg

Mrs. Carolyn was born on Nov. 11, 1933, in Orangeburg County, the daughter of the late Wiley Jeffcoat and the late Gussie Kirkland Jeffcoat. She was an active member of Double Branch Baptist Church, where she held various positions over the years including WMU director, activities director, helping with Vacation Bible School and she taught the Senior Adult Sunday School Class. She enjoyed shopping and going to Walmart, but her passion was her family. Mrs. Carolyn loved her family and was enormously proud of her grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, G.W. “Bill” Davis; siblings, Keaton Jeffcoat, Nell Fanning, Kennie Jeffcoat, Sebia Citorelli; sister-in-law, Bessie Stroman; and a brother-in-law, John Citorelli.