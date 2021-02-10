 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carolyn Jeffcoat Davis -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Carolyn Jeffcoat Davis -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Carolyn Jeffcoat Davis

ORANGEBURG -- Carolyn Jeffcoat Davis, 87, formerly of the Pinehill community, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, at Double Branch Baptist Church, 3567 Neeses Highway, Orangeburg. Pastor Hank Fanning will be officiating.

Pallbearers will be Hammond Fralick, Ned Fogle, Eddie Cook and Steve Boyleston.

Mrs. Carolyn was born on Nov. 11, 1933, in Orangeburg County, the daughter of the late Wiley Jeffcoat and the late Gussie Kirkland Jeffcoat. She was an active member of Double Branch Baptist Church, where she held various positions over the years including WMU director, activities director, helping with Vacation Bible School and she taught the Senior Adult Sunday School Class. She enjoyed shopping and going to Walmart, but her passion was her family. Mrs. Carolyn loved her family and was enormously proud of her grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, G.W. “Bill” Davis; siblings, Keaton Jeffcoat, Nell Fanning, Kennie Jeffcoat, Sebia Citorelli; sister-in-law, Bessie Stroman; and a brother-in-law, John Citorelli.

Survivors include her children, William “Rick” Richard Davis, Gaye Irick (Ewart); grandchildren, Brittany Davis, Laura Irick, Will Irick (Margaret), Daniel Davis; great-grandchild, Reign Aligbe; sisters, Melba Cook (Wilbur), O'Leane Bolen (Bob); and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Double Branch Baptist Church, 3567 Neeses Highway, Orangeburg, SC 29115.

Please sign the family's online guestbook at www.thompsonfh.net.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News