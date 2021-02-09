Carolyn Jeffcoat Davis -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Carolyn Jeffcoat Davis, 87, formerly of the Pinehill community, passed away Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, at Double Branch Baptist Church, 3567 Neeses Highway, Orangeburg. Pastor Hank Fanning will be officiating.
Pallbearers will be Hammond Fralick, Ned Fogle, Eddie Cook and Steve Boyleston.
Mrs. Carolyn was born Nov. 11, 1933, in Orangeburg County. She was the daughter of the late Wiley Jeffcoat and the late Gussie Kirkland Jeffcoat. She was an active member of Double Branch Baptist Church, where she held various positions over the years including, WMU director, activities director, helping with Vacation Bible School and she taught the Senior Adult Sunday School Class. She enjoyed shopping and going to Walmart, but her passion was her family. Mrs. Carolyn loved her family and was enormously proud of her grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, G.W. “Bill” Davis; siblings, Keaton Jeffcoat, Nell Fanning, Kennie Jeffcoat and Sebia Citorelli; sister-in-law, Bessie Stroman; and a brother-in-law, John Citorelli.
Survivors include her children, William “Rick” Richard Davis and Gaye Irick (Ewart); grandchildren, Brittany Davis, Laura Irick, Will Irick (Margaret) and Daniel Davis; great-grandchild, Reign Davis; sisters, Melba Cook (Wilbur) and O'Leane Bolen (Bob); and a number of nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Double Branch Baptist Church, 3567 Neeses Highway, Orangeburg, SC 29115.
Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.
