Carolyn J. Fritz -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Mrs. Carolyn J. Fritz will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in the Jenkins Funeral Home chapel in St. Matthews, with the Rev. Sam Richardson officiating. Burial will take place immediately following the services in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery.

Viewing will take place Thursday, Aug. 25, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home Thursday, Aug. 25. Masks are to be worn by all in attendance at both the funeral home during viewing and services.

Services have been entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.