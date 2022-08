ORANGEBURG -- Carolyn J. Fritz, 75, of 2285 Hoffman Drive, Orangeburg, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at her residence. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date.

Family will receive visitors at the residence between the hours of 4 and 7 p.m. Masks are required by all wishing to express condolences.

Services have been entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.