Carolyn Holman -- Orangeburg

Carolyn Holman

ORANGEBURG — Memorial services for Ms. Carolyn Holman of Orangeburg will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.

Ms. Holman passed away Tuesday, Nov. 27, at Pruitt Health, Orangeburg.

There will be no public viewing.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required to attend memorial services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

