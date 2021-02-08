 Skip to main content
Carolyn Gordon -- Lawrenceville, Ga.
Carolyn Gordon -- Lawrenceville, Ga.

Carolyn Gordon

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. -- Graveside services for Ms. Carolyn Gordon, 78, of Lawrenceville, Ga., will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 3365 North Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Glenn Prince is officiating.

Ms. Gordon passed away Tuesday, Feb. 2, at Northside Hospital at Gwinnett, Lawrenceville.

Visitation will be held from noon to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

