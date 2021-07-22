Carolyn Fogle Binnicker -- Norway

NORWAY -- On July 20, 2021, Carolyn Fogle Binnicker, 90, of Norway, was welcomed into glory by her Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ and all of heaven rejoiced.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 24, at St. George Baptist Church, with the Rev. David Anderson and the Rev. Larry Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 23, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home.
Carolyn's greatest love was her family and her many companion boxer dogs she had over the years. Carolyn loved working in her yard, spending time with family and friends and playing the organ and piano in her church. Carolyn retired from Orangeburg County, where she worked for over 30 years. Carolyn was the Orangeburg County Delinquent Treasurer. Carolyn served as the interim Orangeburg County Treasurer in 1978. She was a member of St. George Baptist Church and the Adult Ladies' Sunday School class.
Carolyn is survived by daughters, Mitzi (Carl) Williams of Bolentown, Lori (Richard) Salley of Orangeburg and Kathi (Buddy) Amaker of Irmo; four grandchildren, Kipp (Brittney) Amaker of Gilbert, Arizona, Whitney (Skylar) Hurley of Ventura, California, Ryan (Jodi) Salley of Denmark and Lindsay Salley of Orangeburg; four great-grandboys; a number of nieces and nephews; and friends, all of whom meant the world to her.
Carolyn was welcomed into heaven by her beloved husband of 51 years, Rhodum Binnicker; parents, Witfield and Arthur Fogle; sister, Margie Fogle; and great-granddaughter, Mia Hurley.
Our great comfort in Carolyn's death is knowing Carolyn is with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. The family wishes to thank Edisto Hospice, the Circle of Love Homecare and especially her caregivers Becky, Sabrina, Thomesina, Alicia, Lisa, Andrena and Darlene.
“It is well with my soul … God is faithful, His love endures forever” Colossians 3:16-17
Memorials may be sent to For the Love of a Paw, 2610 Cleveland St., Elloree, SC 29047, and St. George Baptist Church, 2590 Shillings Bridge Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115.
