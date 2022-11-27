Carolyn Fanning Smithson -- Neees

Carolyn was born in Orangeburg County, a daughter of the late Coley Charlie Fanning and Creola Davis Fanning. She was a graduate of Norway H.S. and worked until she retired from Southern Bell and later AT&T Telephone. She was a member and past Treasurer of the Telephone Pioneers and the Does Club of the Orangeburg Elks Club. She loved giving to many charitable organizations throughout her life. Carolyn loved shopping and her trips to Cherokee, North Carolina. She never forgot to send every member of the family a birthday or anniversary card. She was a member of Lebanon United Methodist Church.