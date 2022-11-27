Carolyn Fanning Smithson -- Neees

NEESES -- Carolyn Fanning Smithson, 90, of Neeses, passed away on Nov. 21, 2022. She was the wife of the late Charles "Chuck" F. Smithson.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at Lebanon United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Lebanon United Methodist Church Cemetery. Honored to serve as pallbearers are John Trussell, Cole Irick, Josh Fanning, Billy Bryant, Allen Fanning, and Jeryl Davis.
Carolyn was born in Orangeburg County, a daughter of the late Coley Charlie Fanning and Creola Davis Fanning. She was a graduate of Norway H.S. and worked until she retired from Southern Bell and later AT&T Telephone. She was a member and past Treasurer of the Telephone Pioneers and the Does Club of the Orangeburg Elks Club. She loved giving to many charitable organizations throughout her life. Carolyn loved shopping and her trips to Cherokee, North Carolina. She never forgot to send every member of the family a birthday or anniversary card. She was a member of Lebanon United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her brother, Remo Faye Fanning of Neeses; a sister, Nancy Gayle Rogers of Loris and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family suggests that memorials may be made to Lebanon United Methodist Church, 768 Calvary Church Road, Neeses, SC 29113
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.comukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868