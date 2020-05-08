Carolyn F. Herring Natt -- Marietta, Ga.
MARIETTA, Ga. -- Carolyn F. Herring Natt, 57, of Marietta, Ga., passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at her residence.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 9, at House of God Church, 3598 Wire Road, St. George, SC 29477.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC 29477 (843-563-4332).

