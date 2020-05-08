Carolyn F. Herring Natt -- Marietta, Ga.

Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

MARIETTA, Ga. -- Carolyn F. Herring Natt, 57, of Marietta, Ga., passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at her residence.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 9, at House of God Church, 3598 Wire Road, St. George, SC 29477.